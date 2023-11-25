Hyderabad: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17 will witness a rollercoaster of emotions and surprises. The episode is set to take an unexpected turn when KhanZaadi expresses her wish to exit the Bigg Boss house. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will have a heartfelt moment with their respective mothers in the show. The couple becomes overwhelmed with emotion upon seeing their mothers, and Vicky even sheds tears.

In a newly released promo shared on social media, Ankita greets their mothers by expressing her love, saying, "Maa, I miss you, amma, I miss you. Don't worry, I am here, I will take care." Vicky's mother goes on to mention how they have never had any fights at home, contrasting with the intense conflicts they are witnessing in the reality show.

Another promo shows actor-host Salman Khan reprimanding KhanZaadi for her behaviour. KhanZaadi had instructed Jigna Vora not to discuss her health, which Salman strongly disapproved of. He tells KhanZaadi, "Aapka ho gaya hai bahut." Khanzaadi defends herself, explaining that she cannot tolerate people discussing her physical health.

Angrily, Salman responds, "You are the only one who keeps talking about your health." KhanZaadi then breaks down and expresses her desire to leave the Bigg Boss house. Salman, not mincing his words, straightforwardly tells her, "Do you want to leave the house? Then go." Khanzaadi, in tears, seeks comfort from Ankita, declaring her intention to go back home.

In addition to the emotional moments, Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, makes his entry into the house and introduces himself. As the weekend unfolds, it promises to be a captivating one.