BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 40 HIGHLIGHTS VICKY JAIN REFUSES TO COOK FOR SANA RAEES KHAN MANNARA CHOPRA ABHISHEK KUMAR LABEL ANKITA LOKHANDE AS FAKE

Hyderabad: In the Thursday's episode of the Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain engaged in a heated argument. The dispute started when Sana refused to share her bed with Ankita and Vicky. Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar were seen discussing about Ankita Lokhande, calling her fake. The new season of Salman Khan's show premiered on October 15, providing viewers with 24x7 drama-filled entertainment on JioCinema.

Vicky Jain refuses to give Sana Raees Khan food

On Thursday, Sana decided not to perform any household chores and remained unavailable. Vicky approached Sana in the Dil house and asked her to fulfill her duties. He complained that Sana has been avoiding her duties from the very beginning and that she keeps on shifting duties from chopping to mopping according to her wishes. Soon, the situation worsened and both Sana and Vicky got involved in a brawl with Vicky abstaining Sana from having food cooked by the dimaag house members.

Mannara Chopra calls Ankita Lokhande fake

Ankita Lokhande's game in the house becomes a topic of discussion for Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar. They point out how she initially only ate specific food items, but now consumes everything. They also described her personality on the show as fake. Abhishek questions her changing behavior while Mannara criticizes other contestants for constantly 'chasing Ankita' to gain an advantage in the game.

Bigg Boss introduces Ration task

A major twist occurs in 40th episode as Bigg Boss allows the housemates to steal ration. The contestants were supposed to enter a tunnel and take as many items as they want from the conatiners kept in the garden area. The containers belonged to the contestants of house number 2. Each housemate had two chances to access individual boxes.

Munawar Faruqui asks Ankita Lokhande to take stand

Munawar advises Ankita that Sana is trying to create problems between her and Vicky, and she needs to be smart about it. Munawar tells Ankita how Sana has been constantly disobeying orders and argues with Vicky. he further told her to prioritise people and take stand for her husband Vicky and not fall for Sana's sweet words.

Even Vicky expresses to everyone that Sana takes advantage of his kindness and creates a new issue every day. Munawar and the other housemates feel that Sana should move on from the fight, as she has been talking about the same issue for hours. For the unversed, the show airs on Colors TV at 9 pm from Monday to Friday and at 10 pm on weekends.