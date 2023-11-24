Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for another intense Weekend Ka Vaar. Every weekend, show host Salman Khan addresses the show's contestants, criticizing those who are going overboard and commending those who are performing well. This week, according to the latest promos, Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain, the masterminds of the house, will face the host's wrath. On a lighter note, Salman will also tease Ankita Lokhande as Sana and Vickyheld hands in the garden area while discussing house chores.

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo, Salman Khan strongly criticizes Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. Salman remarks, "All of you have become puppets of Vicky and Munawar. They have no genuine connections. 'We both together will devise a strategy. Seriously, Munawar, do you find this interesting?'"

Salman addresses Vicky, stating, "Vicky bhai, you're playing such a lame game, only ensuring that everyone sides with you so that nobody nominates you." Despite Vicky's attempt to add something, Salman cuts him off, saying, "Vicky, listen to me."

Apart from that, in the upcoming episode, Ankita Lokhande will discover a major revelation. During a conversation with the housemates, Salman Khan hints at Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain's hand-holding inside the house. He remarks, "These two are holding hands these days." Intrigued, Ankita asks, "Who is holding hands?" Ankita admits to being completely unaware of it. Salman Khan then states, "Those who held hands there, they know."