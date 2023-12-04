Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 commenced with a theme centered around Dil, Dimaag, and Dum rooms, grouping contestants based on their personalities and gameplay. However, after two and a half months, Bigg Boss announced the dissolution of these rooms due to contestants not maximizing their potential.

A recent promo for the upcoming episode reveals the elimination of the Dil, Dimaag, and Dum rooms. Moreover, Bigg Boss will provide sleeping bags for everyone, prompting contestants to hastily relocate their belongings and rations as sirens and lighting schemes build an atmosphere of panic in the house.

In the promo, Bigg Boss addresses the housemates, stating, "Armaan, expectations, responsibilities, these three houses in the neighborhood – Dil, Dimaag, aur Dum. The entire house is in a loop, and you all have been stuck in it. The system is lagging because you've been wearing masks. This neighborhood is divided into groups. Therefore, today, I'm shutting down this non-functioning system in the house. You all will now shift to Abhishek’s room – the neighborhood square. This is where you'll live and sleep."

The episode will also feature the weekly nomination round. During the nomination process, contestants are instructed to nominate others by pouring coffee on the person they choose, accompanied by stating their reasons. This nomination special on Bigg Boss 17, known for its high-octane drama, introduces a coffee-themed task. Contestants must nominate their peers for eviction by tossing coffee onto their faces.

In the promo, Neil Bhatt nominates Anurag Dhobal, labeling him as one of the show's most arrogant contestants. Ankita Lokhande nominates Mannara Chopra, expressing her desire to perpetuate their enmity. Additionally, Samarth Jurel nominates Vicky Jain, citing confusion about his intentions on the show.

Ankita Lokhande justifies her nomination of Mannara Chopra by stating, "You don't like me, and I reciprocate the feeling. I wish to continue this enmity, so I'm nominating you." Mannara reciprocates by nominating Ankita, expressing her inability to comprehend her actions. Sana Raees Khan nominates Munawar Faruqui, citing a lack of active gameplay, which she finds tedious.

In the previous weekend's episode, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai was eliminated due to physical violence. Guest host Karan Johar took over hosting duties in Salman Khan's absence due to his prior commitments. Who will face nominations this week? Stay tuned for further updates on Bigg Boss 17.