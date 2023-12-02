Hyderabad: The forthcoming episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is set to be filled with drama as the host for the weekend is filmmaker Karan Johar. New promo videos shared on social media provide a glimpse into the eventful Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Karan grilled the contestants about their behavior within the confines of the Bigg Boss house. Among the contestants to be schooled were Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain.

The host for the weekend exposed Vicky's tactics, revealing that his sole intention is to play a 'number game' for his own benefit. He pointed out that Vicky only maintains friendships in order to increase his chances of success. Karan then turned to Ankita and questioned her about the same, inquiring whether Vicky's claims were true or not. Ankita agreed with Karan, leaving the other contestants stunned by this revelation.

Karan asked Ankita, "Ankita please tell me, how many times has Vicky told you that if your group has more people, you will have a better chance of reaching the final goal?" She replied, "Yes sir, he has told me that many times." Later on, Karan asserted, "Vicky, if you want to deceive others and play the number game, then do so in a bold and straightforward manner, and not like this."

In another promo, an intense moment unfolds when Karan Johar loses his composure in response to Abhishek Kumar's aggressive behavior. The clip shows Abhishek losing his temper, removing his microphone, and unleashing a series of angry screams following a physical altercation with fellow contestants Tehelka Bhai and Arun Mashetty on the previous day.

Karan said, "You (Abhishek) have consistently crossed the line in this house. Your reaction is not normal." In response, Abhishek attempts to clarify that Karan has misunderstood the entire situation. The tension grows as Karan confronts Abhishek, questioning his authority to dictate when the host can speak or remain silent. "What gives you the right to tell me when I should speak or remain quiet?" Karan asserts, further intensifying the already heated exchange.

The reality show streams at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and 9:30 pm on weekends on Colors TV.