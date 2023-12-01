Bigg Boss 17 day 47 highlights: Ankita Lokhande distances herself from Munawar Faruqui; Khanzaadi wants to quit Salman Khan show - watch
Published: 51 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Conflicts and tensions within the housemates escalate, as the dynamics and drama continue to evolve. Thursday episode saw many twists and turns from Ankita Lokhande calling out Munawar Faruqui for not taking a stand for her to Khanzaadi again going back in her shell, requesting to be ousted from the reality show.
Bigg Boss introduces task
A fun task is introduced by Bigg Boss, which involves a cooking competition among the contestants. Ankita and Vicky form one team, while Mannara and Munawar make up the other team. The judges, Sunny and Arya, declare Ankita and Vicky as the winners of the competition.
Mannara Chopra breaks down
Later on, Mannara Chopra expresses her desire to go back home due to the negativity surrounding her. She confides in Munawar, Rinku, Neil, and Aishwarya, stating that nobody appreciates anyone and if they're not interested, they shouldn't participate in the show. Mannara breaks into tears and adds that she is not paying attention to her belongings or keeping track of what she eats.
Fallout between Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui
Accusing Munawar Faruqui of taking Mannara's side and not defending him, Abhishek Kumar engages in a heated argument with the former. The altercation ensues after Mannara continuously hurls a derogatory remark at Abhishek. Amidst their ugly clash, Abhishek questions Munawar for not supporting him. As the clash continues, Abhishek requests Munawar to stay out of his issues with Mannara Chopra.
Ankita Lokhande cuts off Munawar Faruqui
Ankita informs Vicky that she will distance herself from her friendship with Munawar due to Mannara's behavior towards her. This prompts Munawar to confront Ankita about her change in attitude. Ankita admits that she is consciously trying to detach herself from Munawar because she is unhappy with how Mannara treats her.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, a surprising turn of events unfolds. Munawar and Ankita, who had developed a strong bond in the Dil room, have now become the center of a conflict. Mannara is deeply upset by their closeness. The feud between Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande intensifies and in response, Ankita tells Munawar that she will try to maintain a distance to prevent further hurt to Mannara and to manage her own expectations.
Khanzaadi wants to quit
Later in the episode, Khanzaadi also finds herself in a vulnerable state. Ankita tries to uplift Khanzaadi's spirits in the game. Anurag Dobhal, present at the time, remarks, "Have you noticed Mannara? Her statements change every six hours. She keeps saying she wants to leave, yet she continues to participate in tasks." Ankita adds, "What you are doing is, ‘Mujhe nahi karna’, ‘main nahi aungi’, ‘main uthungi nahi’. You are doing it wrong for yourself.”
