ETV Bharat / entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo with Daughter Malti Marie; See Nick Jonas' Reaction

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Priyanka Chopra shares a lovely photo with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo are seen in matching outfits, with Nick Jonas commenting, "My whole world."

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo with Daughter Malti Marie; See Nick Jonas' Reaction
Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia, immersed in the filming of her highly anticipated Hollywood movie, The Bluff. Despite her hectic schedule, she has been generously sharing snippets of her personal and professional life with her fans. On Monday, the 41-year-old actor took to her social media handle to share an endearing picture with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka simply wrote in the caption, "Her (followed by a red heart emoji). Miss u @nickjonas." The image showcases the mother-daughter duo twinning in matching blue and white pyjamas, with Malti perched on Priyanka's lap, beaming with joy. Reacting to the post, her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas commented "My whole world."

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a cheerful video on her Instagram handle, capturing the fun and camaraderie of a yacht party with her 'The Bluff' team members. The actor's daughter Malti also made a special appearance in the video, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

As Priyanka continues to work on The Bluff, set to be released on Prime Video, she is also basking in the success of wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming action comedy, Heads of State. This film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, and is being helmed by Ilya Naishuller. In addition to her Hollywood projects, Priyanka is also gearing up to make a return to Bollywood with Jee Le Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

READ MORE

  1. From Priyanka, Rashmika to Keerthy, Indian Celebs Add Voice to 'All Eyes On Rafah' Movement
  2. Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Reveals How Nick Jonas Won Her Approval
  3. Priyanka Chopra Treats Fans to Morning Selfie in Pink Night Suit

TAGGED:

PRIYANKA CHOPRAPRIYANKA CHOPRA MALTI MARIE PHOTOMALTI MARIE JONASNICK JONASPRIYANKA CHOPRA TWINS WITH DAUGHTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.