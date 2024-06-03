Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo with Daughter Malti Marie; See Nick Jonas' Reaction

Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia, immersed in the filming of her highly anticipated Hollywood movie, The Bluff. Despite her hectic schedule, she has been generously sharing snippets of her personal and professional life with her fans. On Monday, the 41-year-old actor took to her social media handle to share an endearing picture with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka simply wrote in the caption, "Her (followed by a red heart emoji). Miss u @nickjonas." The image showcases the mother-daughter duo twinning in matching blue and white pyjamas, with Malti perched on Priyanka's lap, beaming with joy. Reacting to the post, her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas commented "My whole world."

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a cheerful video on her Instagram handle, capturing the fun and camaraderie of a yacht party with her 'The Bluff' team members. The actor's daughter Malti also made a special appearance in the video, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

As Priyanka continues to work on The Bluff, set to be released on Prime Video, she is also basking in the success of wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming action comedy, Heads of State. This film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, and is being helmed by Ilya Naishuller. In addition to her Hollywood projects, Priyanka is also gearing up to make a return to Bollywood with Jee Le Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.