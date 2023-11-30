BIGG BOSS 17 MUNAWAR FARUQUI SUPPORTING MANNARA CHOPRA OVER ABHISHEK KUMAR TAKES BB HOUSE BY STORM

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17's upcoming episode will witness a heated confrontation between Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui, both of whom were once close friends. The reason behind this altercation is Mannara Chopra, who used abusive words towards Abhishek, while Munawar chose to support Mannara. The promo provides a glimpse of Munawar advising Abhishek to resolve his issues with Mannara.

During their tense exchange, Munawar states, "Even though I wasn't present, I stood up for you (Abhishek)." Abruptly, Abhishek retorts, "If someone repeatedly says something, it will inevitably provoke me." Munawar insists that he has no desire to discuss the matter further. However, Abhishek holds Munawar's hand and urges him to listen. Munawar, in response, points accusingly at Abhishek and warns him not to touch him.

Meanwhile, Mannara can be seen taunting Abhishek while talking with Anurag Dobhal about his tendency to gossip. She remarks, "What is he doing by spreading rumors? Then he'll pick a fight in a few days." Upon overhearing this, Abhishek criticizes Mannara, saying, "Don't keep repeating those same allegations." Nevertheless, Mannara continues to hurl abuses toward him, and when Abhishek approaches her, she says, "Are you going to hit me?"

For those unfamiliar with the context, the disagreement arose in the previous episode when Abhishek requested Mannara to move the yogurt container from the kitchen to Dil Ka Makaan. Mannara declined, citing her irritation as the justification. This incited Abhishek's frustration, prompting him to confront Mannara, who was napping in Dil Ka Makaan at the time. During their exchange, Mannara used demeaning words to refer to Abhishek Kumar, who in response, retorted with the same term.

Additionally, Abhishek engaged in an argument with Munawar after the latter claimed that Abhishek was 'overpowering' Mannara. Munawar empathized with Mannara's situation and supported her during the clash with Abhishek. In turn, Abhishek expressed his dismay over Munawar's support to Mannara. Although Munawar had the option to remain detached from the entire situation, he deliberately involved himself and sided with Mannara. This has deeply hurt Abhishek.