Bigg Boss 17 day 45 highlights: Ankita Lokhande calls Neil Bhatt 'fattu' for nominating her; Abhishek Kumar messes with Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui - watch
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Viewers remain glued to their seats as the reality show continues to captivate its audience with daily doses of new drama, evolving bonds, fresh fights, and dynamic shifts. In the 45th episode that aired on Tuesday, housemates engaged in arguments as nominations unfolded. Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt hogged most limelight as the two kept on locking horns throughout the day, while Abhishek Kumar had a tiff with Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui.
Bigg Boss on Anurag Dobhal's request to leave show
In Tuesday's episode, Anurag Dobhal once again expressed his desire for a voluntary exit from the reality show. Bigg Boss responded by gathering all the contestants in the garden area and informed him that the legal team of the show would contact his lawyers and provide a response within 2-3 days. Anurag Dobhal then requested Bigg Boss to open the door as he wished to leave the show voluntarily. He also mentioned his willingness to offer 2 crores as penalty for leaving the show mid way.
Nomination task
This week's eviction nominees include Khanzaadi, who was abstained from nominating anyone else. Anurag nominated Rinku, who in turn picked Vicky. Neil chose Ankita for nominations, resulting in a heated argument. Ankita nominated Mannara, and the latter nominated Arun. Arun is visibly upset by this chain of events. By the end of the nomination task, the nominated contestants included Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey.
Neil Bhatt nominated for entire season
Neil Bhatt, a contestant on Bigg Boss 17 and a TV actor, has been nominated for the entire season. This announcement follows Neil's verbal altercation with Ankita Lokhande. During a discussion in the "Dimaag room," Bigg Boss asks the members whom they would like to nominate for the entire season. Vicky Jain, who is part of the "Dimaag room" along with Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal, surprises everyone by selecting Neil Bhatt. The video concludes with Neil's wife, Aishwarya Sharma, referring to Vicky as the "biggest coward."
Abhishek Kumar vs Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui
#MannaraChopra is so annoying. She thinks she can abuse, talk sh!t about anyone anytime but when someone give her taste of her own medicine she starts playing victim card and starts crying.
Stop all this drama, we are not blind!! #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #AbhishekKumar
Bang on #AbhishekKumar!! 🔥
You're on right path. Kudos to you for standing up for yourself.
No one is here to listen to the sh!t of this nonsense lady. #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #MannaraChopra
Once again, Abhishek Kumar finds himself embroiled in a massive argument inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. During the altercation, Mannara refers to him as an "ass." In response, Abhishek tells her to leave the makaan and cry somewhere else. Furthermore, Abhishek gets into an argument with Munawar after the latter claims to be "overpowering" Mannara. These incidents took place after the nomination task on the show.
