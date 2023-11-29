Hyderabad: Viewers remain glued to their seats as the reality show continues to captivate its audience with daily doses of new drama, evolving bonds, fresh fights, and dynamic shifts. In the 45th episode that aired on Tuesday, housemates engaged in arguments as nominations unfolded. Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt hogged most limelight as the two kept on locking horns throughout the day, while Abhishek Kumar had a tiff with Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui.

Bigg Boss on Anurag Dobhal's request to leave show

In Tuesday's episode, Anurag Dobhal once again expressed his desire for a voluntary exit from the reality show. Bigg Boss responded by gathering all the contestants in the garden area and informed him that the legal team of the show would contact his lawyers and provide a response within 2-3 days. Anurag Dobhal then requested Bigg Boss to open the door as he wished to leave the show voluntarily. He also mentioned his willingness to offer 2 crores as penalty for leaving the show mid way.

Nomination task

This week's eviction nominees include Khanzaadi, who was abstained from nominating anyone else. Anurag nominated Rinku, who in turn picked Vicky. Neil chose Ankita for nominations, resulting in a heated argument. Ankita nominated Mannara, and the latter nominated Arun. Arun is visibly upset by this chain of events. By the end of the nomination task, the nominated contestants included Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey.

Neil Bhatt nominated for entire season

Neil Bhatt, a contestant on Bigg Boss 17 and a TV actor, has been nominated for the entire season. This announcement follows Neil's verbal altercation with Ankita Lokhande. During a discussion in the "Dimaag room," Bigg Boss asks the members whom they would like to nominate for the entire season. Vicky Jain, who is part of the "Dimaag room" along with Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal, surprises everyone by selecting Neil Bhatt. The video concludes with Neil's wife, Aishwarya Sharma, referring to Vicky as the "biggest coward."

Abhishek Kumar vs Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui