KARAN JOHAR TO HOST BIGG BOSS 17 S WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE INSTEAD OF SALMAN KHAN

Hyderabad: The popular reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is becoming increasingly dramatic with each passing episode. Although viewers eagerly await Bhaijaan schooling the contestants during Weekend Ka Vaar, they will somewhat be disappointed this week as Salman Khan will not be hosting.

According to a report, filmmaker Karan Johar is all geared up to step in as a host for Bigg Boss 17 in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Karan will bring his unique touch to the show in Salman's absence.

Karan Johar had earlier hosted the entire first season of Bigg Boss OTT. He gained appreciation for his brutally honest hosting and for his forthright opinions on the show. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT season 1, the director-producer reprimanded Divya Agarwal for her behaviour. Karan has extensive experience in hosting TV shows, chat shows, and award shows. It will be intriguing to see whom Karan will call out this weekend.

This week, the show was filled with entertainment and fiery moments. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had the opportunity to talk to their parents, while Neil Bhatt was nominated for the entire season, leading to a week filled with issues, arguments, and controversies. Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, entertained both the contestants and the audience.

Anurag Dobhal expressed his desire for a voluntary exit, and Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar reconciled their differences. Khanzaadi had another argument with the members of the Dum room, resulting in a major fight, and Ankita Lokande felt hurt after Neil Bhatt nominated her. It will be thrilling to witness which topics Karan Johar will address this week.