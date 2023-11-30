Hyderabad: The 46th episode of Bigg Boss 17, that aired on November 29, Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande experience a fallout in their relationship due to a disagreement over cleaning the bathroom. In a major twist, Vicky Jain nominated Neil Bhatt for the entire season revoking Anurag Dobhal's punishment, irking Aishwarya Sharma who goes on to label the former as insecure. With this, Wednesday's episode witnessed several fights and twists and turns keeping viewers at the edge of their seats.

Isha Malviya takes Ankita Lokhande to therapy room

Each episode of Bigg Boss 17 keeps getting more and more intriguing. Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande engaged in a heated argument regarding cleanliness concerns. The former contends that Ankita does not adequately clean the bathroom. As their confrontation escalates, the conversation transforms into a verbal dispute. Isha Malviya confronted the Pavitra Rishta actor over her unhygienic living standards after Bigg Boss instructs her to pick one housemate who needs therapy in cleaning.

Anurag Dobhal's nomination rebuked

Bigg Boss instructs the members of the Dimaag room to collaborate and decide whether Anurag Dobhal's nomination should be terminated or not. Initially, Vicky Jain dissents and opposes such action. However, Arun Mahashetty, Sana Raees Khan, and Sunny Aryaa express a desire to give Anurag a chance. Following a comprehensive discussion among the Dimaag room members, Bigg Boss announces the end of Anurag Dobhal's, also known as the UK07 Rider, entire season nomination.

Vicky Jain nominates Neil Bhatt

Introducing a new twist, Bigg Boss requests the Dimaag room members to select a replacement for Anurag and designate them as a nominee for the entire season. Vicky Jain proposes the name of Neil Bhatt, outlining his distaste for Neil's gameplay since the beginning. Shortly after, Neil Bhatt confronts Vicky Jain aggressively, and Aishwarya Sharma refers to the latter as 'insecure.'

Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar's reaction to Neil Bhatt's nomination

Bigg Boss summons Rinku Dhawan and Abhishek Kumar to the confession room. Here they express their disapproval of Vicky's decision. They state, "This is highly inappropriate. Arun and Tehelka never take a stand. What kind of haphazard decision-making is this? It was an extremely important decision." Abhishek adds, "They are playing it safe. Initially, they proposed Sana's name." Rinku comments on Vicky, labeling him as an "opportunist." Rinku further remarks, "He is such a fearful and insecure individual."



Salman Khan's show made a comeback with a fresh season on October 15. Bigg Boss 17 is available for streaming on JioCinema, delivering around-the-clock drama-filled entertainment. Alternatively, viewers can catch the show on Colors TV at 9 pm.