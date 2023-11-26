Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar that aired on Sunday featured Sunny Leone as one of Salman Khan's guests. Moreover, Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, was introduced in the show as a wildcard entry in the 42nd episode. Sunny Leone was accompanied with Abhishek Kumara, IAS turned actor, to promote their song Third Party.

Sunny Leone, Abhishek Kumar interact with housemates

Sunny Leone and Abhishek Singh joined the show for their music video, with Sunny expressing her affection towards Isha on the show. The trio of Isha, Samarth, and Abhishek became hot topics of conversation, leading Sunny, Salman, and even Munawar to imitate them. Moreover, the boys engaged in a pole dance. Neil, Samarth, Vicky, Munawar, Anurag, Tehelka, Abhishek, and Arun followed in a respective order. Unfortunately, a dramatic incident occurred during her time on the show, which did not sit well with the host. It all started when KhanZaadi broke down and yelled that she wanted to leave the show.

Khanzaadi wants to quit

It seems that Khanzaadi is the newest Bigg Boss contestant who is eager to leave the house. The singer, also known as Firoza Khan, faced another scolding from Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar. However, this time, she appeared open to the idea of leaving the show. The latest episode revealed Khanzaadi's irritation during a task with Jigna Vohra, particularly when Jigna mentioned her health issues. "Meri health to leke aap mazaak mat kijiye (Don't joke about my health)," Khanzaadi told Jigna, who disregarded her request. Salman, too, grew tired of Khanzaadi's attitude and exclaimed, "Khanzaadi, ho gaya bahut (It is enough)." Khanzaadi became emotional and made it clear that she didn't want anyone discussing her physical health. She cried inconsolably and said she wanted to leave the show.

Orry enters as wildcard

Orry's presence in the house is sure to raise curiosity about his occupation. The wildcard contestant in the Bigg Boss 17 house, amused Salman with his comical response when asked about his what he does for a living. Salman inquired, "Orry kya karta he ye mujhe bhi janna he (What does Orry do for a living, even I want to know)." In response, Orry rolled his eyes and stated, "Bahut kaam karta he... suraj ke saath uthta he. Chaand ke saath sota he (I have a lot of work. I wake up with the sun and sleep with the moon)."

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's mothers guide the two

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law expressed her dissatisfaction with Ankita's behavior towards her husband, Vicky Jain, on Bigg Boss 17. In the Saturday episode, she appeared as a guest and had a conversation with Ankita and Vicky about their frequent fights since entering the show. The episode showcased Ankita and Vicky getting emotional upon seeing their mothers. As Vicky broke into tears, his mother advised him to calm down and refrain from crying. Vicky's mother then highlighted how they never fought at home before but have been constantly at odds since entering the show. Their mothers then gave tips to handle their relationship well inside the house by spending more quality time together and moving past their conflicts.

Jigna Vora evicted