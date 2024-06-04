ETV Bharat / entertainment

Varun Dhawan's Double Delight: Welcomes Baby Girl While Juggling Two Big Film Projects

By ANI

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 6:53 AM IST

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Varun's father, David Dhawan, confirmed the news while leaving the hospital. The couple had announced the pregnancy earlier this year, sharing a heartfelt post. Varun's upcoming projects in Bollywood promise excitement as he balances parenthood with his flourishing career.

Varun Dhawan's Double Delight: Welcomes Baby Girl While Juggling Two Big Film Projects
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal (ANI Photo)

(Mumbai): Good News! Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child on Monday. Varun was spotted with his father, David Dhawan, at a hospital in Mumbai. Varun was also seen showing thumbs up to the paps.

The couple has been blessed with a baby girl, as confirmed by Varun's father David while leaving the hospital. Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght." Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

He also has 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in his kitty. The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

