Bigg Boss 17 is full of drama and twists as the dynamics and equations within the housemates keep changing. The 5oth episode saw a massive fight between Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi. The brawl circled around her ex Abhishek Kumar and her present boyfriend Samarth Jurel.

Ankita Lokhande breaks down

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande was seen sobbing as a result of Mannara Chopra's catty attitude. Ankita was seated in the garden area with others, while Mannara stood there and suddenly taunts to her, "Aap man man main sup sup kar rahe ho mat kariye," after being referred to as a "hypocrite" by director Karan Johar in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Ankita stands up and leaves to whcih Mannara says 'haan aap jaiye'.

"I can't take a chill," Ankita then says to Sana Raees Khan adding that Chopra's facial expressions make her wonder what she did wrong. "I am done dealing with this," she exclaims. Ankita, in tears in the kitchen, confides in her fellow housemates that she feels as though something is amiss because of Mannara. Ankita then says, "she is causing me discomfort. I want to go home. I cannot stay with such people. She torutures me,' breaking into tears and hiding her face in Vicky's lap.

Abhishek Kumar flirts with Khanzaadi again

It appears that Abhishek Kumar and KhanZaadi are back together. The two were seen getting closer to one another after ignoring each other for weeks. They have nopw once again returned to the talking stage, with a lot of flirting involved. Thsi however irked Isha. She accused the rapper of playing love tricks with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar after noticing a growing closeness between them.

Isha Malviya vs Khanzaadi

In the most recent Bigg Boss 17 episode, Khanzaadi and Isha Malviya got into a heated argument. All of the housemates were shocked by the verbal sparring between the two contenders. Even though Abhishek, Munawar, Anurag, and others made an effort to keep the situation from getting worse, it was ineffective. Jealousy accusations and personal issues are traded. Past incidences and medical reports are brought up, which intensifies the debate.

During the fight, Isha taunts Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan saying, "Mummy pappa ke paas jao, chamchagiri karo jao. Shuru kar diya footage ke liye waapas love track." Toh this, Khanzaadi retorts: "You are riding on two horses and telling me about love tracks." Speaking harshly once more, Isha remarked, "Ghar se bhaagi hui aurat, apne maa baap ki toh respect kar le."

Samarth Jurel scorns Isha Malviya for getting personal with Khanzaadi

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya lock horns, suggesting that their relationship has hit a difficult spot. The altercation began after isha's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, burned his hand while preparing food. To this, Isha said, "Galat cheezon ko support karoge toh haath jal jaata hai aesai hi." Then, in retaliation, Abhishek claims that you are the one who is jealous. "Jal to tum rahi ho," he murmured.

Reacting to their ongoing converstaion, Isha's current lover, Samarth adds, "Agar koi bhi ladke ke saaath koi ladki dikhe to inko problem hoti hai." Isha gets irritated and says, "Jao Mannara ke baalo main spray daalo, KhanZaadi ka top theek karo" to Abhishek. "Iski akad nikaal ta hun ki aapko jalan ho rahi hai ki aapka ex kisi aur ladki ke paas jaa rha hai," Samarth responds to Isha's comment on her ex.

As Samarth alleged Isha is jealous of Abhishek's closeness with Khanzaadi, Isha replied that Abhishek is more familiar with her than him. Samarth feels hurt by this and eventually says he doesn't want to even look at her. Samarth Jurel was then seen berating Isha for her actions as the argument between her and Khanzaadi got more heated and personal. Later, Samarth, is seen standing up Khanzaadi and explaining to Isha that she was totally to blame for dragging her parents in the fight.