'You have to just go with merit': Zoya Akhtar on having second thoughts about casting Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor in The Archies
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, has generated quite a buzz since it was announced. The cast comprises Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot. Recently, Zoya Akhtar revealed that she had second thoughts about casting Bollywood star kids in the movie. However, she ultimately decided to move forward with her decision with confidence and faith.
In a recent interview with a newswire, Zoya stated she firmly believes that if someone is deserving, their work will be recognized and appreciated. After reviewing auditions, the debutants turned out to be the most promising for the roles, making it illogical not to cast them. Zoya further remarked, stating that it's strange not to cast someone simply because they are not famous, but it's equally strange not to cast someone because their parents are famous. "I mean you have to just go with merit," she said. She concluded by saying that her main focus is the success of her film.
The Archies follows the enthralling escapades of well-known fictional teenagers, including Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, during the 1960s. As they navigate the complexities of love and friendship, they unite to defend their beloved park from developers aiming to demolish it.
Bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby in collaboration with Graphic India and Archie Comics, The Archies is scheduled to premiere on the popular streaming platform Netflix on December 7 of this year.
