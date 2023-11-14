ZOYA AKHTAR DISCLOSES WHY SHE DECIDED TO CAST DEBUTANTS SUHANA KHAN KHUSHI KAPOOR AGASTYA NANDA OTHERS IN THE ARCHIES

Hyderabad: There has been a great deal of anticipation surrounding Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies since its announcement. The director has decided to cast newcomers, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Dot, in the lead roles. Zoya recently explained the reason behind her decision, stating that she wanted to avoid the preconceptions and expectations that often accompany well-known actors. Instead, she wanted the cast to be completely fresh.

Akhtar emphasised the importance of the new actors truly embodying their characters and convincing the audience of their authenticity. Additionally, she wanted them to appear youthful, around 17 years old, thus necessitating the use of young, unknown actors. Every audition was a thorough process, as each actor had to perform for every character. The casting directors not only considered the physical aspects of each actor, but also delved into their personality, essence and how well they aligned with the specific role.

The Archies follows the adventures of iconic fictional teenagers, including Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle, as they navigate love and friendship in the 1960s. The film, a live-action musical, stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are producing the film under their production house Tiger Baby, in collaboration with Graphic India and Archie Comics. The highly anticipated film will premiere on Netflix on December 7 of this year.