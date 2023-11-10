YOU CARRY THE TORCH ABLY AHEAD AMITABH BACHCHAN ALL PRAISES FOR GRANDSON AGASTYA NANDA AFTER THE ARCHIES TRAILER DROP

Hyderabad: Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to make his entry into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies. Joining Agastya in this venture are Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan), Khushi Kapoor (daughter of late Sridevi's), along with Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot. The makers of The Archies unveiled the trailer on Thursday, which was received positively by the audience. Now, immensely impressed by the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan didn't shy away from showering praises upon his grandson for his impeccable performance.

The proud grandfather took to his Instagram to share the trailer of The Archies, along with a heartwarming caption that read- Agastya, my beloved, may you continue to receive blessings and much more. You are the one carrying the torch forward with great competence. Earlier on the same day, Abhishek Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for his nephew, expressing his excitement to watch the film. He shared the trailer of The Archies and left a touching message in the caption, saying, "It's just so amazing! I can't wait to see it. Agastya, I am incredibly proud of you. From the times when you used to jump on my bed, playing the air guitar, to now jumping out of the screen with a real guitar...the journey has just begun. Play hard! Zo, you have once again delivered an outstanding performance! To the rest of the cast and crew, I wish you all the very best. This is truly thrilling. Welcome to the world of cinema! #thearchies."

For those unaware, Agastya portrays the character of Archie Andrews in the upcoming film, while Suhana portrays Veronica Lodge and Kushi portrays Betty Cooper. Yuvraj Menda takes on the role of Dilton Doley, Mihir Ahuja portrays Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina plays Reggie Mantle, and Dot brings Ethel Muggs to life onscreen.

Shah Rukh Khan, the renowned superstar, expressed his admiration for the trailer. He utilized the platform of X to convey his thoughts, stating that the film possesses a contemporary theme along with timeless characters. He felt Zoya, the director of this film, has successfully infused it with an innocent and untainted essence, reminiscent of how our own world could potentially become with a more responsible approach towards the environment. He wished the entire team involved in the delightful and meaningful cinematic venture the very best!