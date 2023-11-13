SUHANA KHAN EXTENDS BIRTHDAY WISHES TO BIG BROTHER AND BESTEST FRIEND ARYAN KHAN AS HE TURNS 26

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan share a lovely sibling bond. On November 12, on the occasion of Aryan's 26th birthday, Suhana extended a loving wish to him. To celebrate his big day, she shared a heartfelt note along with a nostalgic picture of her with Aryan.

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram Stories to repost a picture from her memories of the previous year. The photo shows her sitting beside her older brother Aryan Khan, as they nestle their pet dog. While Suhana smiled candidly for the camera, Aryan gazed at the lens and posed for the picture. Suhana captioned the memory from November 12, 2022, as "Happy birthday to my big brother and bestest friend."

After being involved in numerous plays, Suhana is now all set to finally make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film is the Indian version of the popular comic series of the same name, also featuring newcomers Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Vedang Raina. The movie is set to be released on December 7 of his year.

Meanwhile, Aryan has developed a passion for filmmaking and entrepreneurship rather than acting. However, he did play the younger version of his father's character in a scene from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He has also provided his voice for the Hindi dub of The Incredibles and Simba in The Lion King. He is currently working on an OTT series tentatively titled Stardom, where he will serve as the show's director.