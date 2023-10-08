Hyderabad: Fresh from the release of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, Akshay Kumar wasted no time to move on to the next project. The actor has arrived in Hyderabad to to begin shooting for the highly-anticipated film Singham Again. The upcoming film is part of director Rohit Shetty's cop universe which also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone in cop avatar.

Akshay Kumar will be reprising his role of Sooryavanshi in Singham Again. His shooting schedule is set to start on October 9 in Ramoji Film City and last for a week. It seems Rohit Shetty and team are leaving no stone unturned to make this cop universe bigger, promising fans a visual treat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a tantalizing glimpse from behind the scenes of Singham Again. The photo captures her with her back to the camera as a car is dramatically blown away in front of her. In her caption, she teased, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favorite directors.. This is my fourth film with him…and of course not the last … Ready Steady Go… @itsrohitshetty."

A few weeks ago, Rohit Shetty unveiled mahurat pictures of the movie featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. In his caption, he nostalgically reflected on the journey of creating a Cop Universe, stating, “Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi… 12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI!”