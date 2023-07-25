VICKY KAUSHAL WALKS OUT OF SINGHAM AGAIN READ WHY

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal joining Rohit Shetty's renowned cop universe with Singham Again as the younger brother of Ajay Devgn's character was widely reported. However, due to a clash in shooting schedules between Shetty's movie and Kaushal's other project titled Chhava, he had to let go of the opportunity.

A source close to the development revealed that Vicky Kaushal was eager to be a part of a full-fledged mass film like Singham Again under Rohit Shetty's direction. He had even finalized his look for the film but faced date conflicts with the shooting of Laxman Utekar's Chhava which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, great Maratha warrior and eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhava is set in a period era, and the specific look required for that film couldn't be replicated in a modern film like Singham Again. Despite making every effort to adjust the schedules, Vicky had to inform Rohit Shetty about his decision. Being a thorough professional, Shetty understood his situation and respected his choice.

The date issues arose because Rohit Shetty had planned to shoot with multiple stars, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal, together. While everyone else managed to allocate their dates for October, Vicky was already committed to Chhava, making it challenging to reschedule everyone's dates for Singham Again. Although it was disappointing for everyone to miss out on this casting opportunity, they decided to move on, leaving open the possibility of collaborating in the future.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actor will next be seen in Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur which is lined up for release in December this year. He also has Anand Tiwari-directed Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam co-starring Tripti Dimri ready to release in February 2024.

