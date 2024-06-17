Assam Secretariat Goes Green with Solar Power: Achieves A First in India

Guwahati (Assam): In a significant environmental stride, the Assam secretariat has been declared India's first green state government headquarters. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked this achievement with the inauguration of a 2.5 MW solar power project situated on the campus of Janata Bhawan.

Built at a cost of Rs 12.5 crore, the grid-connected rooftop solar plant promises substantial savings, cutting electricity bills by Rs 30 lakh per month. Chief Minister Sarma expressed satisfaction over its completion and spoke about his government's commitment to sustainability, aiming to transform into a Net-Zero government.

During the official ceremony, Sarma said, "All official complexes, starting with medical colleges and universities, will follow suit with solar panel installations." Notably, automatic disconnection facilities will be instituted at 8-9 pm in all government offices, except at essential services like home, finance and, the state secretariat."

Further emphasising fiscal prudence, Sarma announced an end to the government's long-standing practice of covering electricity bills for ministers and senior officials residing in official quarters, effective from July. These measures collectively aim to streamline costs and energy consumption.

Looking ahead, Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) plans to explore reducing power tariffs by Rs 1 starting April 1, 2025, potentially alleviating financial burdens on consumers.

The initiative underscores Assam's proactive stance towards sustainable governance, setting a precedent for other states in India to emulate.