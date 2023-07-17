Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and a fan met on a flight headed to the Maldives. Apparently, Vicky and his actor wife Katrina Kaif, had recently left Mumbai to celebrate the latter's 40th birthday. Aakriti Rana, a fan, has since released a video of her meeting Vicky Kaushal on the flight.

Aakriti shared a post on Instagram describing her meet-up with the actor. Sharing a video, the fan documented the whole encounter with her favourite celebrity. The video begins with Aakriti heading towards her flight with her passport in her hands while carrying her luggage.

The note in the video read: "travelling to a new country and something happened on the flight." She was then spotted looking ahead from her seat on the flight while also concealing her face with her hands. In the video, Aakriti then wrote, "Saw someone who I really wanted to meet."

The text on the video then read, "And my friend convinced me to go say hi." However, she was denied by the air hostess and had to return to her seat shortly after. But sometime later, much to her surprise, she learnt that Vicky himself has called her to meet him. Once more, Aakriti's buddy persuaded her to go meet Vicky but she was feeling shy.

She then remarked on the video, "And then he called meee himself." Aakriti then posed alongside Vicky, both smiling for the camera. She smiled affectionately at him and captioned the video, "Look at me (laughing emojis)." Aakriti used the song Obsessed as the background music for her video.

She captioned it, "Omg he is so sweet! When I mustered the courage to approach him, the air hostess sent me back, the air hostess sent me back and he made that sorry face. 15 mins later, the air hostess said, 'He is calling you, come'. How nice of him! @vickykaushal09 I never fangirl over anyone, but his gesture made me do it (laughing emoji)."

The video soon became a hit among netizens as many chimed in the comment section only to agree with Aakriti. Vikcy's fans united in the comment section and started narrating their experiences of how it is to meet the actor in person. All agreed that Vicky indeed is a down-to-earth person and this video of his is just a proof of it.

