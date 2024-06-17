ETV Bharat / snippets

Perugia Challenger: Sumit Nagal Produces Lacklustre Performance to Go down in Final

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Perugia (Italy): India's ace tennis professional Sumit Nagal, who has recently qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics reaching career best 77 rank, produce a dismal performance to go down against Luciano Darderi of Italy in a lop-sided final of the Perugia Challenger here on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Nagal couldn't even give any kind challenge of challenge to his world No. 41 Italian opponent, losing 1-6 2-6 in little over one hour in the summit clash as he failed to claim his third title this year.

