KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN SHARES BTS PICTURE FROM THE SETS OF HER MOST FAVOURITE DIRECTOR RANVEER SINGH REACTS

Hyderabad: Recently, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who received praise for her work in Jaane Jaan, shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She used her social media account to post an intriguing photo from the set of his favourite director. Bebo is depicted in the image standing still while a car is seen hurtling through the air in front of her.

"Do I need to say who I am shooting for? she asked in the caption, adding, "P.S-He is one of my most favourite directors.. This is my fourth film with him…and ofcourse not the last …❤️🌈💥 Ready Steady Go…💥💥💥 @itsrohitshetty" As soon as the Jab We Met actor posted the picture, her fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section to pour love on her.

With many people commenting on it, what caught the attention of netizens was actor Ranveer Singh's remark on the post. The Bajirao Mastani actor wrote: "This is my fourth movie with him as well, also my first with YOU!"

Bebo informed her fans on Friday that she was shooting in Ramojii Film City in Hyderabad via her Instagram story. It was for Ajay Devgn's leading role in Shetty's action thriller. Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone will also appear in the movie. Jackie Shroff, the primary antagonist, will be up against all of these individuals.

Akshay Kumar is slated to make a cameo appearance in the film. This project marks the third installment in the Singham series and the fifth in Shetty's policing world. Earlier, Ranveer posted images from the mahurat shoot for Singham Again on his Instagram on September 16. He wrote: "! All set to return as SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain, one of my favourite characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! For our new journey, we ask for your love and blessings, @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty."