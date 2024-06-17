Srinagar: At a time when Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir with large number of people assembling at mosques and Eidgahs to offer prayers for peace and prosperity, Srinagar's historic Jamia masjid remained out of bounds for believers this year too.

No Prayers At Srinagar's Jamia Masjid While Eid-ul-Adha Celebrated Across Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Muslims worldwide, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, observe Eid-ul-Adha on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. The largest Eid congregation in Kashmir was held at the Hazratbal shrine, where thousands participated in Eid prayers and listened to sermons on Islamic teachings.

For the fifth consecutive year, the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar remained silent, devoid of the prayers that traditionally mark this auspicious day. The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar, which manages the mosque, said that administrative directives prevented devotees to hold prayers at the scheduled time.

"Today, the administration did not allow us to hold prayers at the scheduled time of 9 a.m.," said a member of the management committee. "Despite our pleas and petitions, they refused to allow prayers, leading to the cancellation of prayers at the historic mosque as well as Eidgah."

Earlier announcements by the Anjuman had scheduled Eid prayers for 9 a.m., with Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq delivering the sermon at 8 a.m. However, administrative hurdles persisted, leaving the mosque silent on this significant occasion.

While Jamia Masjid remained devoid of congregational prayers, other local mosques and masjids across Jammu and Kashmir observed Eid-ul-Adha without hindrance. Faithful prayed for the peace, security, and prosperity of the Kashmir Valley.

Eid-ul-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael on Allah's command. After passing Allah's test, Prophet Ibrahim slaughtered an animal instead. People follow this tradition by sacrificing animals on this festival.

After Eid prayers, people across Kashmir rushed home to participate in animal sacrifices. This year, residents bought various animals, including camels, for the sacrificial rituals.