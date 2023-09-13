SINGHAM 3 VS PUSHPA 2 AJAY DEVGN UPSET LIKELY TO MOVE RELEASE DATE TO AVERT CLASH WITH ALLU ARJUN STARRER

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are facing a potential box office clash with Allu Arjun's upcoming film, Pushpa 2. The makers of Pushpa 2 have announced that the movie will be released on August 15, 2024, which is the same date Rohit Shetty had initially planned for the release of Singham 3, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. However, it seems that Allu Arjun's decision to go ahead with this date without discussing it with Ajay Devgn has left the latter feeling upset.

According to reports, there have been several meetings held at Rohit Shetty's office in Mumbai in recent days. The makers of Singham 3 are mulling over postponing the release of the film to avoid a box office clash with Pushpa 2: The Rule. Reportedly, Rohit Shetty nor Ajay Devgn are inclined to let ego dictate their actions in a way that could harm the business prospects of either film. While they were understandably disappointed with Allu Arjun's decision to announce a release date that clashed with Singham 3, they are more focused on the bigger picture for the film industry.

It's important to note that both Pushpa 2 and Singham Again are anticipated blockbusters in the Hindi film industry, and releasing them on the same date would not be in the best interest of either film. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty believe that Pushpa 2 would benefit from a holiday release, and they are willing to shift the release date of Singham Again to accommodate this. They recognize the significance of a holiday release for Pushpa 2 and the strong brand value of Singham, which they believe can perform exceptionally well on any date, even without a holiday.

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn is disappointed that Allu Arjun did not reach out to discuss the possibility of a box office clash between Pushpa 2 and Singham Again. In the film industry, where coordination and communication between filmmakers can lead to mutually beneficial outcomes, this lack of communication seems to have been a point of contention.

As of now, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is set to go on floors soon, while Pushpa 2 helmed by Sukumar is currently being filmed in Hyderabad. The decision to postpone Singham 3's release date seems to be driven by a desire to avoid a clash that could potentially harm the business of both films.

