Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is poised to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film Singham Again, set to bring his trademark cinematic magic back to the screen. In addition to the returning lead Ajay Devgn, the movie will also introduce Deepika Padukone as the female counterpart to Singham. As anticipation for the film reaches new heights, intriguing details about the character dynamics have emerged, indicating that Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone will portray siblings in this highly-anticipated production.

Having a track record of blockbuster hits such as Chennai Express, Sooryavanshi, and Golmaal 3, Rohit Shetty had previously announced that both Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone would be sharing the role of Singham in his upcoming venture.

According to the latest reports, Deepika Padukone's involvement in the film goes beyond just portraying Lady Singham; she will also be depicted as Ajay Devgn's sister. Contrary to a mere cameo, Padukone's character will hold a substantial, fully-fledged role within the storyline.

Furthermore, there are speculations that Tiger Shroff will make a cameo appearance in Singham Again, complementing the star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to grace the silver screen in August 2024.

Shifting focus to Deepika Padukone's current engagements, the actor is actively shooting for Fighter, a forthcoming film directed by Siddharth Anand, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. This action-packed drama is slated for release in January 2024. Moreover, Padukone is set to star in Nag Ashwin's directorial venture, Kalki 2898-AD, alongside esteemed names like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film's captivating first look was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, with a planned release also in 2024.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's recent endeavors include his directorial venture Bholaa, a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. His upcoming projects encompass Maidaan, a sports drama, and Neeraj Pandey's romantic comedy Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which is currently in production.

