Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's glamorous avatar in Besharam Rang song from Pathaan created waves upon its release last year. The song stirred controversy which echoed in Parliament as it did in the various parts of the country. Deepika, however, was undeniably at her best in the song. On Monday, the diva seemingly thought of revisiting the glamourous journey of Besharam Rang. Her actor husband Ranveer Singh, however, felt that it would have been better if she had warned him in advance about the ultra-glamorous picture which has taken social media by storm.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a stunning picture which appears to be from fittings for Besharam Rang. The 37-year-old is seen trying a resort wear while a teammate from her glam team looks on. Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "Once upon a time…Not so long ago…🫤😅" In the picture, Deepika is seen donning a black and white brush stroke print bikini and a matching sarong.

Soon after Deepika shared the picture, her fans and friends from the industry went gaga over her sultry look. Reacting to the post, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Bhumi Pednekar left multiple fire emojis in the comment section while the Padmaavat actor's husband Ranveer Singh wrote, "A warning would’ve been nice."

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Nag Ashwin-directed sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The actor also has Fighter coming up with Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming film will be high on aerial action.

