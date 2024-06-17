T20 World Cup 2024: All Super Eight Fixtures Fixed; Why High-Profile India Vs Australia Clash Was Pre-Decided?

St. Vincent (West Indies): With Bangladesh beating minnows Nepal in their last group stage to confirm their spot in the Super Eights, the playing schedule of all eight teams in the second round of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 have been fixed.

There was a tussle between Bangladesh and the Netherlands for the final spot in the next round of the marquee event. Najimul Shanto and Co. needed a win against Nepal to seal their place in the second round. The Netherlands on the other hand, were praying for the Nepal to beat Bangladesh and themselves registering a victory with a huge margin over 2014 champions Sri Lanka on Monday. However, both results didn't come Dutch's way as they faced a massive 83-run defeat and Shanto's side securing an emphatic victory over Rohit Poudel-led side.

With that, the Super 8 of the tournament was confirmed and with that, the fixtures for the next phase as well.

The eight teams to qualify are India (Group A), USA (Group A), Australia (Group B), England (Group B), Afghanistan (Group C), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D) and Bangladesh (Group D). The 12 matches will take place in the West Indies, with Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent serving as the hosts.

How the Super Eight groups are decided?

International Cricket Council (ICC) had assigned seeding to prior to the tournament with respective teams of all four groups in the preliminary stage and the two groups were decided on that basis only. However, if the respective teams fail to make the Super Eight, then the next-best team in the group stage takes the seeding automatically. For example, since Pakistan incurred a group-stage exit, the second-best team of Group A -- USA replaced them in the seedings.

Super Eight: Groups

Group 1: India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Group 2: USA, West Indies, South Africa and England.

Super 8: All Fixtures

19 June: USA v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua (8 PM IST)

20 June: England v West Indies, Gros Islet, St Lucia (6 AM IST)

20 June: Afghanistan v India, Bridgetown, Barbados (8 PM IST)

21 June: Australia v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua (6 AM IST)

21 June: England v South Africa, Gros Islet, St Lucia (8 PM IST)

22 June: USA v West Indies, Bridgetown, Barbados (6 AM IST)

22 June: India v Bangladesh, North Sound, Antigua (8 PM IST)

23 June: Afghanistan v Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent (6 AM IST)

23 June: USA v England, Bridgetown, Barbados (8 PM IST)

24 June: West Indies v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua (6 AM IST)

24 June: Australia v India, Gros Islet, St Lucia (8 PM IST)

25 June: Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Arnos Vale, St Vincent (6 AM IST)

Super 8: India's full fixtures

Men in Blue will commence their campaign with a game against Afghanistan, who have qualified for the second round for the first time, at Barbados on June 20. Then they will travel to Antigua to face their neighbours-- Bangladesh. Then a couple of days later, Rohit and Co. would step on the field to take revenge of their 2023 ODI World Cup and World Test Championship finals losses in a mouthwatering clash Super Eight clashes against Australia at St Lucia on June 24. All of India's matches will start at 8 PM IST.