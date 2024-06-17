ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi's Varanasi Visit Highlights: From Kisan Sammelan to Ganga Aarti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, for the first time since his re-election. The visit includes a packed itinerary of public engagements, spiritual ceremonies, and community interactions, showcasing BJP's organizational prowess and local support.

PM Modi during a public address (ANI Photo)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to make his first visit to Varanasiafter assuming office for the third term, has a task of meeting farmers on Tuesday. Despite the local BJP unit's plan to accord a 'warm welcome' to PM Modi with a grand reception, but the prime minister's priority remains meeting farmers, sources said.

The schedule is packed with significant events, commencing with PM Modi's arrival at Varanasi's Babatpur Airport at 4 pm on June 18. He will then proceed to address a public gathering in Mehndiganj before heading to the Police Line for a series of ceremonies including 'darshan-pujan' and Ganga Aarti at the revered Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Following the spiritual engagements, PM Modi will visit the Banaras Locomotive Workshop. A roadshow will also be conducted from the Police Line to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where Kashi residents are poised to line the streets.

Additionally, PM Modi's agenda includes attending a Kisan Sammelan in Sevapuri, reflecting his continued engagement with local issues and communities. This visit underscores his tenth appearance in the Sevapuri area, reflecting a longstanding commitment to the region's development and welfare.

Security preparations have been meticulous, with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and military helicopters securing the area well in advance. The SPG team has been on-site for several days, overseeing security arrangements at key locations such as Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Dashashwamedh Ghat.

PM Modi's visit to Varanasi not only underscores his personal connection to the constituency but also highlights the BJP's organisational strength and enthusiasm in ensuring a warm reception for the Prime Minister. PM Modi's departure from Varanasi is scheduled for 8 am the following day, wrapping up a comprehensive itinerary.

