Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the beloved couples in the entertainment industry. They openly express their love and affection for each other without hesitation. On the occasion of Sidharth's birthday today, Kiara took to her social media handle to showcase a video from their celebration, capturing the essence of his big day. The video shows the couple engaging in a passionate kiss.

Kiara Advani's Instagram Story

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Kiara provided a glimpse into their celebrations via an adorable video. This video features the duo embracing in a passionate kiss, radiating happiness as they pose for the camera. The video also displays a glimpse of Sid's film-themed birthday cake. The cake features a design resembling a film reel, with a miniature statue of Sidharth dressed in a tuxedo placed atop it.

Kiara looked stunning in a stylish black outfit, while Sidharth opted for a vibrant rainbow-coloured T-shirt and pants to mark this significant day. Sharing the video, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor wrote, "Happy Birthday love," followed by a red heart emoji.

Sidharth celebrated his 39th birthday with close friends and family members. Kiara Advani's parents Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey were recently seen arriving at the birthday bash, followed by renowned film directors Karan Johar and Shakun Batra. A picture shows the birthday boy striking a pose alongside KJo, Shakun, and producer Juno Chopra, among others.