Hyderabad: The official trailer for the forthcoming action web series Indian Police Force was dropped on Friday. The seven-part series is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in prominent roles. The just released trailer of the upcoming series hints at an action-packed drama revolving around Sidharth, Vivek, Shilpa, and other officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Going by Indian Police Force trailer, Rohit Shetty's cop drama a thrilling chase of Sidharth, Shilpa, and Vivek, as well as the masterminds behind a bomb blast, as they take on the charge to safeguard the lives of common people, embodying tremendous patriotism. The seven-episode action-packed series, directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, revolves around Indian cops.

According to makers, Indian Police Force is a tribute to the selfless dedication, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers around the country who put everything on the line in the line of duty to safeguard the nation.