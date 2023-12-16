INDIAN POLICE FORCE TEASER SIDHARTH MALHOTRA PACKS A SOLID PUNCH IN OTT DEBUT SHILPA SHETTY VIVEK OBEROI SHINE IN ROHIT SHETTY DIRECTORIAL

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up to portray another character in uniform following the success of his much-loved film Shershaa with which he brought life of Captain Vikram Batra on screen. This time, he'll be reprising a similar role in the Rohit Shetty-directed web series Indian Police Force, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. On Saturday, the makers revealed an action-packed teaser for the series Indian Police Force, showcasing Sidharth as SP Kabir Malik IPS, the leader of the Police SWAT team.

The Indian Police Force teaser, lasting one minute and twelve seconds, captivates viewers from the start with a gripping portrayal of a serial bomb attack. Sidharth Malhotra's dramatic entrance in slow motion amidst the aftermath intensifies the suspense. Alongside, the dynamic presence of Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty underscores their fearless approach to the challenges ahead. The film's stylish direction by Rohit Shetty is elevated by an empowering background score infused with patriotic fervor, resonating with the spirit of 'Jai Hind'.

I​ndian Police Force aims to honor the unwavering dedication, selfless commitment, and intense patriotism of Indian police officers nationwide, highlighting their sacrifices for the nation's safety and its people. Filming primarily took place in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Greater Noida, and Ramoji Film City Hyderabad. The principal photography commenced in mid-April 2022, wrapping up in January of the following year.