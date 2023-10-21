Hyderabad: The makers of the web series Indian Police Force, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, have announced that the seven-part action-packed series will premiere next year on January 19. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra in a refreshing cop role, alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles, this series honors the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism displayed by Indian police officers who risk everything in the line of duty to ensure our safety.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sidharth Malhotra unveiled a new poster of Indian Police Force, offering a glimpse into his character, as well as Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi's characters. With this intense poster, he revealed the release date of the series, stating, "Location clear! Target locked! Force incoming! Reporting for #RohitShetty cop universe, armed and prepared to strike! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, coming Jan 19th 2024 on @primevideoin." Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force is bankrolled by production houses Rohit Shetty Picturez, and Reliance Entertainment.