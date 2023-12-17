Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's customized Christmas decor with Shershaah connection is all things love
Published: 1 hours ago
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's customized Christmas decor with Shershaah connection is all things love
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Kiara Advani is all geared up for Christmas festivities, giving fans a sneak peek into her holiday decor through social media. As she and actor husband Sidharth Malhotra prepare for first Christmas together after tying the knot, their Christmas decorations hold a connection to Shershaah, a film that holds significant place in their personal and professional lives.
Following their February wedding, Kiara and Sidharth have frequently treated their fans with the glimpses of their celebrations and festivals on social media. Ahead of Christmas, Kiara shared images of her specially customized Christmas tree, notably adorned with a tribute to Shershaah. The actor posted a video of her Christmas tree on Instagram Stories which features a heartfelt connection to Shershaah.
In a touching video shared on December 17, she showcased the tree ornamented with a still from the movie, portraying herself and Sidharth Malhotra. The ornament's reverse side bears a heartwarming touch. The beautifully decorated tree includes traditional elements like red reindeer, Santa Claus figurines, hanging gifts, baubles, and various ornaments.
Alongside showcasing her holiday preparations, Kiara took to Instagram Stories to give shoutout to Sidharth's upcoming digital debut in Indian Police Force. Expressing excitement for the series, Kiara shared Indian Police Force teaser and wrote 'Can't wait" and tagged director Rohit Shetty, Sidharth's co-stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.
Sidharth and Kaira's love story traces back to the filming of Shershaah, culminating in a grand yet intimate wedding at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. As for their careers, Kiara was last seen in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, and she's set to appear in Game Changer alongside South star Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra gears up for Rohit Shetty's debut web series Indian Police Force, where he stars alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Indian Police Force will stream from January 19, 2024 on Prime Video India. He also has Yodha hitting the big screens on March 15, 2024.
ALSO READ
- Sidharth Malhotra takes wifey Kiara Advani on dinner date, pose for paps holding hands
- Nothing much to see here, just Kiara Advani having an exotic birthday holiday with Sidharth Malhotra - watch video
- Watch: Kiara Advani oozes Barbie vibes at India Couture Week, Sidharth Malhotra's mom gives flying kisses from front row