Hyderabad: Kiara Advani is all geared up for Christmas festivities, giving fans a sneak peek into her holiday decor through social media. As she and actor husband Sidharth Malhotra prepare for first Christmas together after tying the knot, their Christmas decorations hold a connection to Shershaah, a film that holds significant place in their personal and professional lives.

Following their February wedding, Kiara and Sidharth have frequently treated their fans with the glimpses of their celebrations and festivals on social media. Ahead of Christmas, Kiara shared images of her specially customized Christmas tree, notably adorned with a tribute to Shershaah. The actor posted a video of her Christmas tree on Instagram Stories which features a heartfelt connection to Shershaah.

In a touching video shared on December 17, she showcased the tree ornamented with a still from the movie, portraying herself and Sidharth Malhotra. The ornament's reverse side bears a heartwarming touch. The beautifully decorated tree includes traditional elements like red reindeer, Santa Claus figurines, hanging gifts, baubles, and various ornaments.

Sid-Kiara's customized Christmas tree with Shershaah connection

Alongside showcasing her holiday preparations, Kiara took to Instagram Stories to give shoutout to Sidharth's upcoming digital debut in Indian Police Force. Expressing excitement for the series, Kiara shared Indian Police Force teaser and wrote 'Can't wait" and tagged director Rohit Shetty, Sidharth's co-stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

Kiara Advani gives shoutout to Sidharth Malhotra's Indian Police Force