Hyderabad: Kiara Advani, who jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate her 31st birthday with actor husband Sidharth Malhotra last week, has shared a glimpse of her romantic getaway on social media. The actor is seemingly having a gala time away from bustling city life.

Kiara flew out of the country to ring in her 31st birthday with Sidharth on July 25. The actor has not disclosed her and Sidharth's whereabouts but shared an endearing video from her birthday holiday. Kiara, who turned 31 today, took to Instagram to share the video which she posted with a self birthday wish and a gratitude note that reads: "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee🐬🥳😝 #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love 🙏🏼."

In the video, Kiara is seen donning American couturier Norma Kamali designed black monokini featuring a deep scoop neck and equally steeped back adorned with silver studs. On the other hand, Sidharth is seen donning red shorts. The couple is seemingly enjoying their time as they dive together in the deep blue water. Kiara jazzed up her birthday post by aptly adding One Direction's Night Changes in the background.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actor will next be seen in Ram Charan and Shankar's film Game Changer while reports of her being roped in for War 2 are rife. For Sidharth, coming up next is Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directed Yodha which is slated to hit theaters on December 15. He will also be making OTT debut with Rohit Shetty helmed series Indian Police Force.

