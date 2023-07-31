Hyderabad: A stunning image from Bollywood actor Kiara Advani's birthday celebration has surfaced while she and her husband Sidharth Malhotra are on vacation. The actor turned a day older on Monday. Bollywood's stunning leading lady Kiara celebrated her 31st birthday with friends and family.

A friend of Kiara uploaded a photo of the birthday girl from her celebration to Instagram. Candles and colourful balloons with the words "We love you" on them were used to decorate the party area. In the picture, Kiara was seen posing in front of a dining table while sporting an open hairstyle and a no-makeup look, while Sidharth's reflection can be seen in the mirror behind them.

It looked like an intimate midnight celebration as the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor was seen wearing a nightshirt with a striped print. Before cutting the cake, Kiara can be seen making a birthday wish while holding a knife in her hand and her eyes closed. Advani's three-tier birthday cake was personalised according to the actor's persona.

Her cake mirrored her compulsive shopping tendencies and looked really wonderful. The bottom tier of the three-tier cake featured the windows of a high-end retailer, the middle tier looked like the exterior of a store with the phrase "Born to shop" written over it, and the top tier was designed like a shopping bag. The message 'Happy Birthday Ki' was also written on the cake.

Bollywood's favourite duo Kiara and her husband Sidharth Malhotra was recently sighted at Mumbai airport, where they appeared to be leaving for a vacation to celebrate the former's birthday. On the morning of July 28, they arrived in style and enthusiastically smiled for the photographers. Kiara later posted a cute selfie of the two of them from inside the airport with the caption, "Time to (aeroplane emoji)."

Kiara will continue work on her film Game Changer, in which she co-stars with Ram Charan, after returning from her holiday. Her first look from the film, according to reports, will be out today.

