SIDHARTH MALHOTRA TAKES WIFEY KIARA ADVANI ON DINNER DATE POSE FOR PAPS HOLDING HANDS

Hyderabad: Actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted on a dinner date on Saturday night. The much-in-love couple has been catching the attention of their fans and followers with their lovely social media PDA and public appearances. On August 26, Saturday, the star couple was spotted together, at a well-known restaurant in Mumbai.

A paparazzo account posted their videos as they went inside the restaurant and caught them leaving the venue as well. For the outing, Sidharth opted for a simple, casual attire for the, as usual, looked dashing. The actor wore a navy blue t-shirt, grey trousers and brown and white trainers.

On the other hand, Kiara looked lovely in a full-sleeved white shirtdress with black-sleeve piping. The actress from Satyaprem Ki Katha finished off her appearance with beige stilettos, a matching handbag, open hair, and minimal makeup.

The last time fans saw Sidharth Malhotra on screen was in the Netflix-exclusive spy thriller Mission Majnu. His upcoming action movie Yodha is scheduled to come out in December of this year. With the upcoming Rohit Shetty-directed web series Indian Police Force on Amazon Prime, the well-known actor will shortly make his OTT debut as well. Additionally, Sidharth is rumoured to be in talks to take the lead role in Rowdy Rathore 2.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani recently appeared in the love drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which she and well-known actor Kartik Aaryan played the lead characters. She will soon return to screens with Game Changer, the forthcoming political thriller directed by seasoned director Shankar and starring Ram Charan in the lead role.

