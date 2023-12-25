Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities are all prepped for Christmas as it marks the celebratory end of the year. Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a slew of pictures from Christmas celebrations featuring hubby Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. Another lovely couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dropped pictures from Christmas eve, lost in each other's embrace.