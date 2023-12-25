Malaika Arora shares first post after Arbaaz Khan ties the knot with Sshura Khan
Published: 16 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Malaika Arora shared her first social media post following Arbaaz Khan's second marriage with Sshura Khan. On Monday, she delighted her 18.7 million Instagram followers with a series of vibrant pictures capturing her Christmas celebrations. The runway veteran, who was married to Arbaaz for 19 years, was also seen attending the midnight Christmas mass hours after Arbaaz married Sshura Khan on Sunday.
In a festive gesture, Malaika extended warm Christmas wishes along with a string of pictures, captioning it "MERRY CHRISTMAS ❤️🎄." The images showcased her donning a white outfit, holding a cake while festive red ribbons accentuated her ponytail. Her social media feed overflowed with glimpses of lavish dining table spreads and captivating festive decor, capturing the essence of her cheerful celebration. Notably, her son, Arhaan Khan, featured in an image, comfortably lounging with their family pet.
While Malaika's festive post attracted substantial attention and well-wishes from fans, it also unfortunately drew trolls aiming to bring up Arbaaz's recent marriage in the comment section. Seemingly undeterred by the negativity, Malaika exuded happiness and embraced the festive spirit wholeheartedly in her Christmas post.
For unversed, the bond between Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan spanned 19 years, starting with their union in 1998. However, the couple announced their separation in March 2016, finalising their divorce in May 2017. Despite Malaika's absence at the recent wedding, vioral photos and videos revealed Arhaan attending Arbaaz's intimate nikah ceremony with Sshura. After parting ways with Arbaaz, Malaika has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor.
