MALAIKA ARORA SHARES FIRST POST AFTER ARBAAZ KHAN TIES THE KNOT WITH SSHURA KHAN

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora shared her first social media post following Arbaaz Khan's second marriage with Sshura Khan. On Monday, she delighted her 18.7 million Instagram followers with a series of vibrant pictures capturing her Christmas celebrations. The runway veteran, who was married to Arbaaz for 19 years, was also seen attending the midnight Christmas mass hours after Arbaaz married Sshura Khan on Sunday.

In a festive gesture, Malaika extended warm Christmas wishes along with a string of pictures, captioning it "MERRY CHRISTMAS ❤️🎄." The images showcased her donning a white outfit, holding a cake while festive red ribbons accentuated her ponytail. Her social media feed overflowed with glimpses of lavish dining table spreads and captivating festive decor, capturing the essence of her cheerful celebration. Notably, her son, Arhaan Khan, featured in an image, comfortably lounging with their family pet.

While Malaika's festive post attracted substantial attention and well-wishes from fans, it also unfortunately drew trolls aiming to bring up Arbaaz's recent marriage in the comment section. Seemingly undeterred by the negativity, Malaika exuded happiness and embraced the festive spirit wholeheartedly in her Christmas post.