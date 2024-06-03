T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Register Their Lowest Total in T20Is, Bowled out for 77 against SA

New York (USA): South African pacer Anrich Nortje exploited the bounce and movement on offer of the pitch to claim his best figures (4 wickets for 7 runs) to bowl out Sri Lanka for 77, their lowest total in the shortest format of the game, during their T20 World Cup 2024 match here on Monday. Sri Lanka's previous lowest was 82 against India in 2016.

The drop-in pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium proved to be a nightmare for the Lankan batters as their decision to bat first completely backfired. All the batters struggled to time the ball while the outfield too was slow. Opener Kusal Mendis's 19 off 30 balls was the highest score for Sri Lanka with eighth batters couldn't cross the double-digit mark.

The Proteas attack on the other hand revelled in the friendly conditions, beginning with a first-ball wicket for Ottneil Baartman, who returned with remarkable figures of 1/9 on his World Cup debut. The rookie pacer hit the deck hard and induced an edge off Pathum Nissanka (3) from a fullish delivery that swung away and also had some bounce.

Nortje was fast and furious and also got a wicket in his first over when Kusal Mendis mistimed a pull to make it 31/2 inside eight overs. There was also help for a spin, as Keshav Maharaj struck twice in successive deliveries, dismissing skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Half of the side was back in the hut at the halfway mark with Nortje taking his second after Kusal Mendis mistimed a pull.

The veteran Angelo Mathews looked most comfortable and made a 16-ball 16 before Nortje dismissed him. Nuwan Thushara's run-out ended their innings in 19.1 overs. Nortje bowled full tilt to lead the four-pronged pace attack and bettered his previous best T20 figures of 4/10. Pacer Kagiso Rabada returned with 2/21, while wily left-arm spinner Maharaj also relished the conditions to end with 2/22.