Hyderabad: Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in Mumbai on December 24. The intimate nikah ceremony took place at Arbaaz's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma's home, attended by family members and close friends. The event garnered attention as videos and images from the wedding went viral, one of which captured superstar and Arbaaz's elder brother Salman Khan joyously dancing. Also joining him on dance floor were the newlywed bride and Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan.

In a widely shared video, Salman was seen dancing to the tunes of Dil Diyan Gallan from his movie Tiger Zinda Hai, accompanied by Harshdeep Kaur's vocals. Other family members, including Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri, Arhaan, and guests, joined in the celebration. Sshura also danced joyfully with the Khan family, while Arbaaz was absent from the video. Additionally, another clip showed Salman dancing to Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from the movie Dabangg.

Arbaaz Khan shared the first official wedding pictures on social media, portraying the couple dressed elegantly for the occasion. Arbaaz donned a floral bandhgala paired with beige trousers, complementing Sshura's attire of a peach-colored floral lehenga for the nikah ceremony. Expressing their happiness, Arbaaz conveyed heartfelt thanks to well-wishers for their blessings and good wishes on their special day.

The wedding festivities commenced on a Sunday afternoon, with paparazzi capturing glimpses of arriving guests outside Arpita's residence. Arbaaz and Sshura arrived separately, while Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak (Salma Khan), were also spotted at the venue.