NEWLYWEDS ARBAAZ KHAN AND SSHURA KHAN CANNOT TAKE THEIR EYES OFF EACH OTHER IN FIRST VIDEO POST WEDDING

Hyderabad: Actor- filmamker Arbaaz Khan got married to make-up artist Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The wedding was an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance. Arbaaz has now shared pictures from his wedding on his social media handle with Sshura with a lovely caption seeking love and blessings for their future ahead.

Arbaaz sported a floral bandhgala with beige pants to the nikah, while the bride looked lovely in a lightweight peach lehenga. "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" Arbaaz posted on Instagram after the ceremony, sharing two photos with Sshura.

Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, from his first marriage to Malaika Arora, dressed up for the wedding in a black suit. Arbaaz's parents, Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, brothers Salman and Sohail Khan with sons Nirvaan and Yohan, and sister Alvira Khan were spotted arriving at Arpita's home ahead of the celebration.

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani, Riddhima Pandit, and Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh were also present. Harshdeep Kaur performed at the ceremony and also took photos with the newlyweds. "Congratulations dearest #ArbaazKhan & @sshurakhan," she wrote beside the photos on Instagram. She further added: "Lots of love and Duas for you both. I had a great time performing for your special day since there was so much love, warmth, and music in the air! #arbaazshura #harshdeepkaur #harshdeepkaurlive."

Arbaaz is said to have met Sshura while filming on his new film, Patna Shukla, in which Raveena plays the lead. Raveena was among the first to wish Arbaaz a happy nikah. She posted a video of herself dancing with Arbaaz. A photo of Raveena and Sshura was also included in the video. "Mubarak, Mubarak, Mubarak! @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial, my darlings! I'm so happy for both of you!" she wrote in her message to the newlyweds.

Arbaaz was previously married to actor and model Malaika Arora. They got divorced in 2017 after separating in 2016. They share custody of their son Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani for a while before committing to Sshura.