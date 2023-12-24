ARBAAZ KHAN SSHURA KHAN WEDDING BRIDE TO BE KEEPS IT ELEGANT IN PASTEL SALMAN KHAN IULIA VANTUR REACH VENUE FOR INTIMATE CEREMONY

Hyderabad: Actor-producer-director, and television host, Arbaaz Khan is gearing up to wed makeup artist Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai residence. The family gathering commenced on Sunday evening, witnessing the arrival of various Khan family members. Notably present were Arbaaz's superstar elder brother Salman Khan, along with his rumored partner Iulia Vantur, joining the celebrations.

The scene at Arpita's home was bustling with the arrivals—Arbaaz, accompanied by his son Arhaan Khan, his parents Salim and Salman Khan, and his sister Alvira Agnihotri. Soon after, Iulia graced the occasion in an ornate lehenga, followed by Salman, exuding elegance in a gray pathani suit.

Captured in a video shared by a paparazzo, the bride-to-be entered in a soft pink ensemble, elegantly covered with a matching hijab, swiftly making her way inside without facing the cameras. Arbaaz, sporting a black t-shirt and denim, arrived at the venue separately.

Rumors of Arbaaz's impending marriage circulated widely last week, highlighting his relationship with Sshura, whom he met while working on his upcoming film, Patna Shukla, slated for a possible release next year. Sshura's social media presence indicates her profession as a makeup artist, having worked with personalities like Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

Arbaaz's previous marriage to Malaika Arora lasted for 19 years before their separation in 2016 and subsequent divorce in 2017. The couple shares 21-year-old son, Arhaan. Following this, Arbaaz had been in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, confirmed in 2019, although recent rumors suggested a split last year. Now, after a year-long reported courtship, Arbaaz and Sshura are poised to take their vows in this intimate ceremony.