SALAAR SONG QISSON MEIN AHEAD OF RELEASE MAKERS UNVEIL LYRICAL VIDEO OF SECOND SINGLE FROM PRABHAS STARRER

Hyderabad: Just hours ahead of the release of Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the makers unveiled a captivating lyrical video for the song Qisson Mein. Prabhas' fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the film's release and Qisson Mein lyrical video added to the excitement surrounding this action-packed drama hitting screens on December 22.

Titled Qisson Mein in Hindi, the second song of Salaar is named Prathikadalo in Telugu and Prathikatheya in Kannada. In Malayalam, it's known as Prathikaramo, while the Telugu version is titled PalaKadhaiyill. This stunning song is composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his collaboration with Prashanth Neel on KGF: Chapter 1 and 2.

Previously, the makers unveiled Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke, a song from Salaar, which beautifully explores themes of brotherhood and the profound bond between the lead characters portrayed by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Hindi version of the song has already amassed over 4.3 million views on YouTube.

The days leading up to the Salaar release were further heightened by the gripping Salaar release trailer. This action-packed second trailer offered a glimpse into Khansaar, the intense city where Prashanth has set the narrative of Salaar. Impressively, the Salaar release trailer garnered a staggering 101 million views across all languages within 24 hours of its debut on December 18.