Hyderabad: The much-anticipated release of Prabhas' film Salaar is just hours away, and the excitement surrounding its debut has reached a fever pitch. The advance booking collections suggest an overwhelming response, hinting at a promising start. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, this two-part action-packed saga has already demonstrated strong performance in the overseas market, earning it the distinction of being the top USA Premiere Grosser for any Indian film in 2023, as declared by the makers.

Scheduled for release on December 22, Salaar has garnered significant traction in India, evident in the robust advance booking numbers. Hombale Films, the banner behind this action-packed film, took to social media to share an update on the overseas advance booking, proclaiming that the film has made a significant impact in the United States.

Accompanied by a striking poster featuring Prabhas, popularly called 'Darling' fans, engulfed in flames, the makers proudly announced Salaar as the Highest USA Premiere Grosser for any Indian film in 2023. The accompanying caption boasted, "#Salaar takes the USA by storm with record-breaking Premiere pre-sales of $1.81 MILLION, making it the top USA Premiere Grosser for any Indian film in 2023 👊💥." The post concluded with hashtags like #SalaarTakeOverUSA and #SalaarCeaseFire, encapsulating the film's resounding impact.

Meanwhile, within India, industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Salaar has amassed an impressive Rs 32.33 crore to date. Presently, 15,39,353 tickets have been sold for the movie, set to be screened across 11,398 shows nationwide. The film is expected to grace around 6000 screens in India.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the storyline revolves around two friends, Deva and Vardha, essayed by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose friendship transforms into a fierce rivalry. Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles. The film has received an A certificate from the Censor Board.