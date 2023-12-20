HE IS DANGEROUS PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN REVEALS WORST THING ABOUT PRABHAS LATTER REPLIES I FELL IN LOVE WITH YOU MORE THAN SHRUTI HAASAN

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are all set to share the screen in Prashanth Neel's highly anticipated directorial venture, Salaar. The action-packed film, spanning two parts, will spotlight the duo as childhood friends turned archenemies. While working on the film, Prabhas and Prithviraj seemingly had a good time if their just-released rendezvous with SS Rajamouli is anything to go by.

The makers unveiled an hour-long conversation where Prithviraj, Prabhas, and Prashanth shed light on the behind-the-scenes aspects of Salaar, interspersed with Rajamouli's intriguing questions and anecdotes about Prabhas. During the interview, Rajamouli queried Prithviraj and Prashanth about their experience working alongside Prabhas.

When asked about the "worst thing" while working with Prabhas, Prithviraj humorously remarked, "You cannot diet." He recounted an amusing incident from the Salaar shoot when Prabhas, upon learning his 9-year-old daughter's food preferences, arranged for an astonishing array of twenty different items to be delivered to their room. Sukumaran jokingly mentioned needing an extra hotel room just to accommodate the food that night.

Further detailing, Prithviraj cautioned, "With Prabhas around, you should be very careful. You should not say stuff like, 'Oh I like this or I like that.' Because, evening you go to your room and whatever you said will be in your room packed and ready. One day I was saying, 'It's been long since I went home and drove my cars' and he is like 'I will leave my Lamborghini here, you keep it for a few days' and I was like 'Are you mad or what!'" In jest, Prithviraj concluded, "That's how he is, a 'dangerous' person."

Prabhas also lauded Prithviraj, acknowledging him as incredible talent that he is achieving massive success both as a director and a superstar. Additionally, he commended Prithviraj's composed demeanor on set, even when faced with last-minute dialogue changes by Prashanth, highlighting his professionalism. "I have never seen an actor like that who is always cool. From first day to last day," Prabhas expressed, humorously adding, "I've fallen more in love with you than Shruti Haasan by 100 percent."