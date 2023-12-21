Hyderabad: There were numerous rumours that the makers of Salaar had chosen not to release their movie in PVR-Inox and Miraj theatres in some states, having learned that exhibitors were preferring Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki over Prabhas' Salaar. However, now PVR CEO has cleared the air over the matter. For the unversed, SRK's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar are headed to a box office clash from December 22, putting distributors in jeopardy over screen allocation.

Talking about the matter, the CEO of Miraj Group, Amit Sharma, questioned as to why Salaar's producers were offended, arguing that the exhibitor should be the one to decide how many shows to offer. According to him, exhibitors are the best people to determine how films should be distributed because they are aware of what their audience likes and dislikes. In the meantime, PVR Pictures CEO Kam Gianchandani has responded to rumours that the producers of Salaar are refusing to have their movie shown in some PVR Inox theatres.

Taking to X, he wrote: "Normally, we try to keep Producers related matters to ourselves. However, now is the appropriate moment for us to express our viewpoint. Some ridiculous posts on the internet about unfair distribution practices at PVRINOX have caught our attention. We at PVRINOX are the ones who respect and value all the producers who bring their films to our screens. Conflicts over money are common when big films come out on the same day. Not the first time. Won’t be the last time. Things will soon start to make sense. Kindly put an end to these absurd theories."

This week marks the release of Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, both of which have unmatched anticipation. Dunki has hit the theatres on Thursday amid much fanfare, while Salaar is scheduled to release on Friday, competing with the SRK starrer.