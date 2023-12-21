Hyderabad: SRK's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar, two of the biggest films of the year, are expected to compete at the box office. While the Prabhas starrer will be released on December 22, Shah Rukh Khan's film will be released on December 21. With just one day in hand before Salaar hits the big screens, the film has managed to mint more than Dunki in terms of advance bookings for day 1.

For the opening day, Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, has already sold a whopping 14,10,965 tickets, amounting to Rs 29.55 crore. The advance booking for Salaar opened a few days ago and the numbers look great so far. The film is slated to open on 10,472 screens on Friday across India in four languages, which are Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

The excitement surrounding Salaar's box office performance is just as intense as the build-up to its creative revelations. Salaar's opening-day collections are expected to be record-shattering, according to industry insiders and critics, with advance bookings having opened to record numbers and about 1.3 million people expressing interest on the film app Book My Show. With the kind of numbers circulating and excitement building, Salaar is poised to create box office history.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which is helmed by the visionary Prashanth Neel, is one of the year's most anticipated releases, and since its announcement has managed to hog the limelight. The second trailer for the Hombale Films-produced movie, which shows a very different world that the film has created, was released recently, adding to the buzz surrounding the movie. The excitement surrounding Salaar has reached a new height despite multiple postponements of its release date, paving the way for a monumental cinematic event on December 22, 2023.

With the captivating Prabhas leading the ensemble cast and the gifted Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles, Salaar tells a moving story of friendship and exploration in the Khansaar universe. The film, which has a duration of two hours and fifty-five minutes, raises the hopes of eager moviegoers by promising an intense action drama. Salaar's box office performance will be revealed in the next few days, offering an indication of whether or not it can live up to the extremely high expectations from both Prabhas and Prashanth Neel.