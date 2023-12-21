Salaar advance booking collection: With just one day to go, here's how much Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film rakes in pre-sales
Published: 1 hours ago
Salaar advance booking collection: With just one day to go, here's how much Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film rakes in pre-sales
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: SRK's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar, two of the biggest films of the year, are expected to compete at the box office. While the Prabhas starrer will be released on December 22, Shah Rukh Khan's film will be released on December 21. With just one day in hand before Salaar hits the big screens, the film has managed to mint more than Dunki in terms of advance bookings for day 1.
For the opening day, Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, has already sold a whopping 14,10,965 tickets, amounting to Rs 29.55 crore. The advance booking for Salaar opened a few days ago and the numbers look great so far. The film is slated to open on 10,472 screens on Friday across India in four languages, which are Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.
-
The REBELious hunt is very DANGEROUS 🔥#Salaar USA Premieres Pre Sales hits a staggering $1.7 Million Mark and Counting ❤️🔥#Prabhas #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarTakeOverUSA pic.twitter.com/3l3Ak8Ese0— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) December 20, 2023
The excitement surrounding Salaar's box office performance is just as intense as the build-up to its creative revelations. Salaar's opening-day collections are expected to be record-shattering, according to industry insiders and critics, with advance bookings having opened to record numbers and about 1.3 million people expressing interest on the film app Book My Show. With the kind of numbers circulating and excitement building, Salaar is poised to create box office history.
-
37.16 K vs 15.66 K— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 20, 2023
Friday release vs tomorrow release#Salaar vs #Dunki#Prabhas vs #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/rRprdI6wNc
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which is helmed by the visionary Prashanth Neel, is one of the year's most anticipated releases, and since its announcement has managed to hog the limelight. The second trailer for the Hombale Films-produced movie, which shows a very different world that the film has created, was released recently, adding to the buzz surrounding the movie. The excitement surrounding Salaar has reached a new height despite multiple postponements of its release date, paving the way for a monumental cinematic event on December 22, 2023.
-
Few more hours to go…💥#SalaarCeaseFire 𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰.— Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) December 21, 2023
Book your tickets now 🎟️ https://t.co/k9kT5h9uJr#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @IamJagguBhai @sriyareddy… pic.twitter.com/nePJwl3vyk
With the captivating Prabhas leading the ensemble cast and the gifted Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles, Salaar tells a moving story of friendship and exploration in the Khansaar universe. The film, which has a duration of two hours and fifty-five minutes, raises the hopes of eager moviegoers by promising an intense action drama. Salaar's box office performance will be revealed in the next few days, offering an indication of whether or not it can live up to the extremely high expectations from both Prabhas and Prashanth Neel.
Also read:
- Prabhas reveals he almost rejected Prashanth Neel's Salaar: 'We liked each other but...'
- 'I haven't made a vulgar movie': Prashanth Neel shares his disappointment on Salaar receiving 'A' certificate, reveals Prabhas' reaction
- Dunki vs Salaar advance booking box office collection day 1: Prabhas' actioner edges over Shah Rukh Khan's comedy drama in pre-sales