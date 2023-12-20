Hyderabad: Prabhas' upcoming action drama Salaar has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Given Prabhas' significant fan base among children, the 'A' certificate for Salaar might not be received warmly. The filmmakers could have obtained a U/A certificate by adhering to the CBFC's suggested changes. However, Prashanth Neel mentioned that implementing certain cuts would have significantly impacted the story.

In a rendezvouswith SS Rajamouli, team Salaar disclosed never-before-shared anecdotes from the film's production. During the interview, SS Rajamouli inquired about Prashanth's thoughts on Salaar receiving an 'A' certificate. Expressing his views, Prashanth stated, "The intention was never to make a movie so violent that it is going to get an 'A' certificate."

The filmmaker explained that he aimed to elevate the action scenes beyond what he had witnessed in Telugu films as an audience member for the past 30 years. Prashanth considered the execution of action in Telugu films and, given Prabhas' status as a Telugu industry superstar, he aimed to ensure that his action sequences didn't pale in comparison.

Prashanth mentioned that to secure a 'U/A' certificate, CBFC requested "a lot of cuts." He expressed his willingness to make some cuts but opposed a "couple of cuts" that, if removed, would have compromised the story and drama of the movie. Reflecting on the certification, he stated, "I was very disappointed. I almost sat quietly for 15-20 minutes because I know that I haven't made a vulgar or insensitive movie with violence. It is all necessary violence integrated into Salaar."

In defense of the violence in Salaar, Prashanth asserted its importance to the narrative, stating, "This movie is about friendship and sacrifice." He elaborated on Prabhas' character, portraying someone disinterested in worldly affairs but pushed into action when the situation demands it.

When informed about the 'A' certificate for Salaar, Prashanth immediately consulted Prabhas, who promptly responded, "Take it." The filmmaker emphasized that the story necessitated such action sequences. He acknowledged understanding the CBFC guidelines, as he too would consider whether a film like Salaar is suitable for his own children. Prashanth highlighted that his aim wasn't to create a violent film but to narrate a dramatic story set in a violent world.